UPDATE: Officer-involved exchanged gunfire in Dauphin County ends with one dead

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are on the scene of an incident following reports of male firing rounds from a firearm towards neighboring residences early Tuesday morning at approximately 5:00 a.m.

When troopers arrived on the scene, they encountered the male, identified as Mitchell James Shuller, 34, of Harrisburg. Troopers engaged Shuller outside of his residence and he refused to comply with the commands to drop the rifle and continued to fire rounds. According to the report, Shuller began to shoot in the direction of the troopers on the scene.

Troopers exchanged gunfire and struck Shuller. He was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Megan Ammerman added there is no threat to the public. The Dauphin County Coroner was also contacted and is assisting this investigation.

More information is expected to be released soon.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and online.