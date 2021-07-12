Pa. State Police announce two new initiatives to strengthen community engagement

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Two new community-based initiatives were announced Monday, July 12, by the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) commissioner: the Office of Community Engagements (OCE) and the Community Access to Information Dashboard (CAID).

“The development of the OCE and the CAID assists our department in strengthening in-person community relations and public access to statistical data,” Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of PSP, said.

According to the press release, the OCE, comprised of the Community Affairs Section and Heritage Affairs sections, was established to proactively engage with community members and organizations and to collaboratively identify and problem-solve local challenges to increase safety.

OCE command staff and personnel say they are interested in the public’s ideas for developing strategies that may be employed to improve police-community relations in your neighborhood. For more information on the OCE, you can visit its website here.

The CAID program was designed to allow the public to access and search PSP aggregated incident-related data with two primary goals in mind when it comes to sharing data with the public.

According to the press release, the first goal is to provide transparency to the media and public regarding traffic crashes and enforcement crimes, plus calls for service data. The second is to provide the communities with an ownership stake in their quality of life by demonstrating police-related incident trends and mitigation efforts taken.

Future enhancements to the CAID program include state police commercial vehicle enforcement data, crime data and calls for service. To learn more, visit their website by clicking here.