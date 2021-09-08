Pa. State Police release 2021 Labor Day weekend crash and enforcement data

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Over the Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3-6, Pennsylvania State Police officers arrested 587 motorists for driving under the influence, issued 9,968 speeding citations, cited 737 people for not wearing seat belts and issued 120 citations to drivers for not securing children in safety belts.

According to the press release, troopers also responded to a total of 674 accidents, in which 209 people were injured. This is four fewer crashes than the 2020 Labor Day report, but 23 more individuals injured.

Six people lost their lives in crashes, which is one less than the 2020 Labor Day weekend report. However, there was one alcohol cited fatal collision, which is one more than 2020.

More information on the 2021 Labor Day report can be found here.