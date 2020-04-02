Pa. state reps sponsor bill to extend deadlines for property taxes due to COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State Rep. Joe Ciresi and Rep. Liz Hanbidge, announced that they will introduce a bill that would require counties, municipalities, and school districts to give their taxpayers an additional 60 days to pay their property taxes.

“During these uncertain times, it’s best to put our taxpayers at ease in any way we can,” Ciresi said. “This ensures that they are protected and given additional leeway to pay their property taxes before penalties can be imposed. They have enough to worry about already. Let’s not add an unnecessary burden to our working families.”

“The legislature is working hard to craft proposals to help Pennsylvanians navigate the issues caused by COVID-19 and help them stay safe, healthy, and solvent,” Hanbidge said. “Given the level of financial uncertainty facing many Pennsylvanians during this pandemic, we hope to alleviate some of the financial stress on them by offering temporary property tax relief.”

This bill would also temporarily waive the statutory requirement that tax collectors must hold office hours during the last two weeks of the discount period, as enforcing such laws would be putting others’ health and safety at risk.

Both the federal and state personal income tax deadlines have been moved back to July 15. The lawmakers said similar taxes should follow along with these extension guidelines.

State Rep. Joe Ciresi and Rep. Liz Hanbidge are both Democratic members of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, representing the 61st Legislative District in Montgomery County.

For more information on the bill, contact Ciresi’s office at 484-200-8265 or Hanbidge’s office at 610-277-3230.