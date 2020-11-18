Pa. Supreme Court agrees to hear appeal in 2018 triple-fatal I-83 crash

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania has granted an appeal by Jack Satterfield, a Mississippi truck driver sentenced to up to 78 years for a crash on I-83 that killed three people in 2018.

Satterfield is serving up to 78 years in prison for a crash in October 2018 along I-83 in Lower Paxton Township.

Satterfield, Of McComb, pleaded guilty in June of 2019 to three counts of homicide by vehicle while DUI, three counts of homicide by vehicle, three counts of leaving the scene of a fatal crash, and related offenses.

The accident resulted in the death of Zachary Lybrand, 24, and his daughter Elliana died, as did 22-year-old Ethan Van Bochoven, of Pompton Plains, New Jersey. Seven other people were injured.

According to charging documents, he admitted he drank two or three beers and five double-shot margaritas at a New Jersey restaurant before driving.

Police said video from his cab showed Satterfield drinking while driving. His blood-alcohol level was nearly twice the legal limit.