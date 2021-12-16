PA Task Force 1 member shares experience while assisting with recovery efforts in Kentucky

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Clean-up and recovery efforts are far from over after tornadoes destroyed or damaged many homes and businesses in Kentucky. Two members of Pennsylvania Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue were deployed to the state.

Martyn Nevil, a member of PA Task Force 1, arrived in Kentucky on Monday, Dec. 13, and has been supporting local search and rescue teams in Mayfield.

Nevil says most of the daily operations are focused on recovery, and teams are in the field for long hours providing technical search expertise. Nevil says the destruction along the path of the tornadoes is severe and many of the homes and buildings will take a lot of time to fully recover.

Through his years of experience, Nevil has responded to the World Trade Center and most recently, Surfside, Florida.

“Each one brings different challenges but certainly this particular event, especially because of the broad disaster area that this set of storms set up and then caused across multiple states, is probably some of the worst that I’ve seen,” said Martyn Nevil, deputy incident support leader for FEMA Urban Search and Rescue.

PA Task Force 1 is one of 28 teams that are part of the National Urban Search and Rescue Response.