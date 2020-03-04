PA Turnpike announces start of automated work zone speed camera enforcement

Pennsylvania’s AWZSE program uses vehicle-mounted systems to detect and record motorists exceeding posted work zone speed limits by 11 miles per hour or more using electronic speed timing devices. AWZSE systems are only operational in active work zones where workers are present. Beginning today, registered owners will receive a warning letter for a first offense, a violation notice and $75 fine for a second offense, and a violation notice and $150 fine for third and subsequent offenses. These violations are civil penalties only; no points will be assessed to driver’s licenses.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced that enforcement of the statewide Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program begins next week.

Today marks the end of a 60-day pre-enforcement period that was required by Act 86 of 2018, which established the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program.

In 2018, there were 1,804 work zone crashes in Pennsylvania, resulting in 23 fatalities, and 43 percent of work zone crashes resulted in fatalities and/or injuries. Since 1970, PennDOT has lost 89 workers in the line of duty. The PA Turnpike has lost 45 workers since 1945.

One of the cameras will be at Interstate 83 Exit 4 Project (Mileposts 3-4) in York County.

For more information on the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program, including a list of projects where the units are deployed, visit WorkZoneCameras.PennDOT.gov.