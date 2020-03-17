PA Turnpike will not accept cash due to coronavirus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced Monday afternoon that cash will not be accepted at any interchange, statewide.

The decision is a temporary safety measure to minimize in-person contact with tolling personnel during the coronavirus pandemic.

PA Turnpike travelers who do not have an E-ZPass should continue to use the lanes marked “tickets” on entry and “cash” on exit. Travelers should keep moving through the lane without stopping.

Instead of paying the toll on the roadway, motorists will receive a PA Turnpike Toll By Plate invoice through the mail.

“This temporary measure is critical to enable us to support the Commonwealth in its efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. “I want to be clear that we will return to normal toll-collection operations as soon as it becomes practical.”

All customers should be prepared for possible confusion around the toll plaza areas as drivers adjust to the temporary measure. Drivers should slow down when approaching a tolling point or interchange, pay attention and proceed with caution.

For more information on how all-electronic tolling works, visit nocashzone.com.