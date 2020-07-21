PA unemployment claims: 92% of people who filed since March 15 have been paid

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The State Department of Labor and Industry says it’s making progress on unemployment claims filed since March 15.

It says about 92% of people have been paid.

The staff has grown from 775 at the start of the pandemic to 1,600. Employees have worked 203,000 overtime hours and last week responded to more than 46,000 emails but there were still some problems.

“Two percent of the claimants incorrectly received two payments instead of just one. the outside vendor who built the system and maintains it and working with our i.t staff and program staff have corrected the issue and we will be reaching out directly to the impacted claimants this week,” said Jerry Oleksiak, PA Secretary of Labor and Industry.

The federal program that provides an extra $600 a week for everyone receiving unemployment benefits will end on July 25.

More than $1.8 million people have filed for unemployment in Pennsylvania since the middle of March.

