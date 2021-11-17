Pa. woman advocates for syringe service legislation to pass in memory of son

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Sharon White is not letting syringe services programs slip through the cracks of Pennsylvania legislation. That’s because she lost her son to addiction and doesn’t want to see others go through the same.

At the state Capitol in October, White was voicing her support for senate and house bills to legalize syringe services programs across the state along with the Pennsylvania Harm Reduction Network.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

“In a country where our state of Pennsylvania has the third-highest overdose rate, it is absolutely absurd that this isn’t already implemented. We have evidence-based practices, we know that this works,” Co-Founder of the Pennsylvania Harm Reduction Network, Carla Sofronski, said.

The services include designated areas where drug users can get and dispose of needles from professional health care workers. The CDC says those services allow those drug users to be tested for HIV and Hepatitis-C. They will also be made aware of drug treatment services.