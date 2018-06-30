Paintball crime on the rise in Harrisburg

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Harrisburg Police have reported an increase in paintball related crime around the city.

Officers responded around 2:15 a.m. to a call about people shooting paintballs from cars. One of two cars involved was stopped.

Officials were able to charge two adults and two juveniles accordingly.

Police say there have been several incidents of people either shooting paintballs from cars, or as they run around various neighborhoods.

Homes, vehicles, and people have been the target of such vandalism.

Police say there has also been a spike in people shooting BB guns from moving cars.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Harrisburg Police Department.