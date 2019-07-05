Pair arrested for stealing mail in Susquehanna Township

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Roseann Cadau put two letters into the blue mailboxes off Linglestown Road last week but found out Wednesday her mail was stolen.

“Some of them they tell me were torn up. Others were cashed if they found cash. Apparently, two individuals from New York were apprehended with garbage bags full of mail,” Cadau said.

Cadau says the U.S. Postal Inspection Service told her four or five mailboxes were hit by thieves.

“They don’t know how they gained entry, if it was an inside job, if they had a key to open the boxes, or if they just stuck their hands in the boxes,” Cadau said.

After hearing what happened, some are thinking twice about using the boxes, but others aren’t so worried.

“A thief can always steal something, no matter where you put it, if that’s his intent,” Alfred Jones said after dropping a piece of mail in the box.

Cadau says she was one of the lucky ones.

“One letter was a memorial thank you to my godparents going to Corinth, New York,” Cadau said. “The other one was a check they had sent me for a memorial going to Shenandoah High School Band. Both of them were untouched.”

Even so, she still wants answers.

“Why weren’t we alerted that our mailboxes were being tampered with? And how many? And the location of them? Or was it a sting?” Cadau asked.

Friday, the mailman had a full load to pick up from the three boxes along Linglestown Road, but Cadau says she’s changing her routine.

“I’m not using that same mailbox anymore, and I was told to go directly to the post office if you have any mail and mail them from there,” Cadau said.

We don’t yet know the names of the suspects or what charges they are facing.

The case is under investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspector.