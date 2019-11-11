Pair sought for stealing race car

LYKENS, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating the theft of a sprint racing car in northern Dauphin County.

The car, a 1982 Ausherman frame super sportsmen, was stolen Saturday afternoon from the backyard of 321 Pottsville Street in Wiconisco Township, state police in Lykens said.

The theft occurred around 1:30 p.m. Police said two men drove a red rollback tow truck to the location, loaded the car, then drove away.

Anyone with information should call Trooper Chubb at 717-362-8700 and reference incident number PA19-1492676.

