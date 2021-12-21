Parent pours bleach on student at Rowland Academy in Harrisburg

(WHTM) — Harrisburg School District officials say a parent poured bleach on a student at Rowland Academy. The district held a news conference that ended a short time ago and they shared details about what may have led to the incident and what’s being done to better protect students.

Eric Turman, Harrisburg School District superintendent, said what happened on Monday, Dec. 20, was something he has never heard of in his career.

Turman says the parent of a student who was not in school yesterday arrived at Rowland on Monday when school let out with their child in the car. He adds that the parent waited for a sixth-grade student to come out of the building. When the student emerged and walked to her parent’s car, the woman got out of her vehicle and poured bleach on the child.

Both students and parents began to fight before the women, who attacked the child, fled the scene. Turman said the two students were involved in a previous incident within the past two weeks, but this should not have happened.

“I am very disappointed to learn about an incident like this and how a young child would have to go through a situation like this. You should not have to go to school and as you are dismissed and trying to go home go through an incident like this,” Turman said.

So far, there has been no word on any charges against the parent. The superintendent says the district will try to hire between one and three school district security officers in early January to provide more of a presence after school.