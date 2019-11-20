Parent says daughter assaulted in Harrisburg classroom

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg woman says her daughter was assaulted in class at Rowland Academy.

The woman, whose identity will remain anonymous, told ABC27 she spoke with her daughter early Monday afternoon while she was still at school. She says her daughter asked her to come immediately because something​ had happened.

She says her daughter told her that a boy kissed her on her face and hands, then shoved her on another boy’s lap and physically forced her to mimic a sexual act.

The mother says she reported the incident to Harrisburg police.

The girl told her mother the boy is ​serving a three-day suspension that began Tuesday.

Harrisburg police and district officials say they are investigating the incident.

