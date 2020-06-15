Parking enforcement resumes in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — If you park in the city of Harrisburg, be aware, starting this morning parking enforcement is set to resume.

Beginning at 8 a.m. enforcement of residential permit parking along with street sweeping and metered parking will start back up.

For those who live in the city, there is going to be a two week grace period before strict enforcement of residential permit parking starts on July 1. This is to allow people time to get to the city parking enforcement office on Walnut Street to get those permits.

If you are in need of a residential parking permit, be sure to bring with you or mail a copy of your driver’s license, vehicle registration, and proof of residency. The office reopened on Friday and will remain on open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Most meters in the city must be paid from 8 to 5 but there are some exceptions so make sure you read the specific signs in the area where you park, for that information.