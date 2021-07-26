Parking meter rates to increase August 2 in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Meter rates will see an increase in Harrisburg and will go into effect on Monday, August 2. According to Park Harrisburg, the hourly rates in the CBD will increase from $3 to $4 per hour and from $1.50 to $2 per hour in the Non-CBD area.

To better understand the zones and learn more, visit the Park Harrisburg website by clicking here.

According to John Gass, managing director with PK Harris Advisors, this is the first meter rate increase since Park Harrisburg has assumed responsibility for specific meter parking spaces and garages in 2013.

“The new rates, reflecting a 3% increase over a 10-year period, have been under consideration for some time to provide sufficient cash flow to maintain expenses associated with the parking system,” Gass said.

Again, the new rates will take place on August 2.