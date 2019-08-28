Parole homicide review: Corrections policy not broken, has gaps

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say just this year and within ten days, parolees killed five people.

Victims included a Hershey woman, two children, and an off-duty police officer. The homicides launched an investigation, and the Department of Corrections released the results of that review Wednesday.

The department says while it didn’t find policy violations, it found gaps in policy that need to be addressed.

A public database was never in place, that law enforcement could access to check to see if someone’s in-state parole, but now, there will be.

Many of the changes the Department of Corrections says it’s implementing are about communication and recommends taking legislative action.

Two of the homicides under investigation were local. Police say James Sterinksky of Lancaster fatally stabbed his sister and niece.

In Hershey, Calvin Purdie is accused of strangling and killing the mother of his girlfriend in her home before allegedly setting it on fire.

“The first thing you say is you’re sorry for the loss,” said Corrections Secretary John Wetzel. “These are horrible events and certainly everyone in our agency and every criminal justice agency that touched these individuals and made decisions wish that it would have went differently.”

The corrections secretary says this review was long overdue.

“The review was badly needed,” said Wetzel. “For ten years to go by before an exhaustive review on state practices, with as many people we have on state parole, that’s really inexcusable.”

Click to read the full report.