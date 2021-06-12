Parsons Foundation hosts second food giveaway in Harrisburg for people in need

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Former Harrisburg High and Penn State football star Micah Parsons is now making his mark in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys. But, his foundation continues to make a mark in Harrisburg.

The Parsons Foundation continues to give back to the community in his hometown. Saturday afternoon was their Second Annual Food Giveaway at the Boys and Girls Club in Harrisburg.

They teamed up with Soul House Cafe to give out free meals and supplies to children and their families.

Micah’s father says giving back to the Boys and Girls Club is extra special because he spent a lot of time there as a child.

“The boys club pretty much saved my life,” Terrence Parsons said. “People like Sherman Cunningham and countless others helped mold us growing up and we could have went to the streets and went to the left. Instead, they kept us on the straight and narrow, so it is important to give back.”

More than 300 meals were given out, and the first 100 kids received an autographed picture of Micah Parsons.