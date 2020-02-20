PASSHE Chancellor requests additional funding for system redesign

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The chancellor of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) appeared before the Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday.

PASSHE Chancellor Dan Greenstein is requesting a 2% increase in funding for the next fiscal year, which brings it to $487 million.​

Greenstein is also requesting an additional $20 million to help with the system’s redesign to enhance online learning and merge services between the system’s 14 schools. That would be the start of five installments, totaling $100 million.​

“The future of this commonwealth, the future of our students, the future of our communities that we serve, depends on our ability to stabilize ourselves so we can grow and invest in the future,” he said.

The requested funding dwarfs the $12.9 million Gov. Wolf had offered for the redesign in his budget proposal.

Greenstein maintained at the Thursday’s meeting there are no plans to close any of the system’s schools in the foreseeable future.