Patients fear hospitals due to COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The coronavirus pandemic is creating fears about hospitals and now some patients are afraid to go to the emergency room.

The chair of emergency medicine at UPMC Pinnacle says some patients suffered minor heart attacks and strokes but waited several days before seeking help.

Penn State Health is also seeing a drop in critical emergency room visits.

“I’m here to tell ya that you are less safe at home and more safe in the emergency dept at Hershey Medical Center when you’re having these emergencies,” Dr. Chris Deflitch, Penn State Health Chief Medical Information Officer said.

All patients and visitors are being screened for COVID-19 at hospitals.

