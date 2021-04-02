Pax Christi Harrisburg observes Good Friday in annual walk

The figure of Christ carrying the cross up Calvary on Good Friday. The sky is dark and stormy.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday morning, Pax Christi Harrisburg held its annual walking “Way of the Cross” through Harrisburg in recognition of Good Friday.

They made 14 stops, one for each of the 14 stations of the cross. In addition to recounting Jesus Christ’s final hours, Pax Christi is also talking about social justice issues.

“We read a part of scripture and then we also read a commentary on what it means for the rest of the community at large,” said Rick Woodward, of Pax Christi Harrisburg.

This year, the event was limited to about a dozen people because of COVID-19. Pax Christi has been holding this event for nearly two decades.