Peaceful rally for Israel-Palestine conflict at Pa. Capitol taking place Sunday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Central Pennsylvania Committee of Masajid (CPCOM) will host a peaceful rally at the Pa. Capitol building steps Sunday at 3 p.m.

CPCOM, which represents Midstate Muslim residents, are responding to the latest conflict from Israel on Palestine escalate into a full-scale war. The group says they want to come together to support Palestinians and basic human decency.

“They may present this as an act of defense, but leave no doubt that perception is only born by telling the story from the middle, ignoring the facts on the ground of long-standing, oppressive police-state actions,” the group said in a press release. “Imagine troops trampling through, burning, and launching stun grenades in the Vatican – what would be the correct response then – and yet one group is told that the mere act of protest warrants heavy-handed police action and then is a ‘conflict’ born of two equal sides?”

CPCOM represents a large number of Mosques in the Midstate, including Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lebanon, and Lancaster.