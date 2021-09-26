Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police are reporting an incident where a pedestrian was struck by a car in the area of South Cameron and Market Streets.

Police say they were called to the scene just before 8 p.m. on Saturday night, where they found a severely injured man on South Cameron Street after getting hit by a car.

The man was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the car remained on the scene. The incident is being conducted by the Harrisburg Police Traffic Safety Unit.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news all to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

Anyone with information is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at (717) 558-6900.