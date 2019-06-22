Pedestrian hit on ‘dangerous’ Harrisburg corridor

A source within the Harrisburg Police Department said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in an area that has been called one of the most dangerous in the country.

The crash happened at 19th and State Streets Friday night.

It’s not clear how the crash happened.

Last year, the city launched the Vision Zero Project. The plan focuses on the corridor between the State Street Bridge and 17th Street after a record number of pedestrian deaths and injuries. The goal is to get to zero pedestrian deaths by 2030.