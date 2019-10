HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Pennsylvania's Speaker of the House, Mike Turzai (R -Allegheny County), announced Thursday that prayers and invocations will return to the House, and be delivered before session begins.

The announcement comes more than a month after a federal court sided with Turzai, saying it found no Constitutional violations.

It's been an issue for years for proverbial "nonbelievers", having been barred from speaking or giving their version of a "prayer" before the House starts its session.

Turzai's policy has been to only let those who profess a belief in God or a higher power, the chance to give an invocation.