Penbrook joins program for healthy walks

PENBROOK, Pa. (WHTM) - A healthy new initiative in a Dauphin County community involves using your feet.

Penbrook joined a national effort called Walk With A Doc and Just Walk.

Each month, a medical or health professional will share tips on how to make healthy food choices.

"We want healthy employees. We want a healthy community," police Chief Dave Hiester said. "This also connects with our Elm Street Station Park right behind the community center."

The park is being renovated to have fitness equipment for community use.

Penbrook received a grant for the Just Walk/Walk With a Doc program.

