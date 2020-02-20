Pending lawsuits in limbo following Harrisburg diocese bankruptcy filing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Clergy abuse victims are concerned about how the Harrisburg diocese bankruptcy filing will impact their compensation.

The bankruptcy filing is a cause of concern for survivors who have pending cases against the diocese, which will all be halted as the courts decide what to do next.

Bishop Ronald Gainer said in a letter to parishioners that the filing will allow the church to still pay its bills and survivors, though additional money for survivors isn’t likely to come from this.

Some survivors refused the diocese’s compensation fund and took them to court instead. Those cases are suspended indefinitely.

The bankruptcy filing means there is no opportunity for discovery, which would allow survivors the chance to secure depositions of people who may have information about their abuse.

“I know the Fortney family, in particular, was very keen on an opportunity to turn over as many documents and interviews. As many people as we could to get answers that have been eating away at that family for years,” said Ben Andreozzi, attorney for clergy sex abuse survivors.

The bankruptcy filing still needs to go through bankruptcy court.