Penn State Health opens two new outpatient locations in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State Health opened two new outpatient locations in the Harrisburg area as of Monday, June 21.

The Penn State Health Medical Group — Blue Ridge is a primary care clinic near Linglestown and Crums Mill Roads. A new diagnostic center is on Union Deposit Road, offering diagnostic imaging services with a focus on breast care.

“We want to provide those results instantaneously as you wait in our waiting room. We read the studies as the people come in so women do not have that long period of anxiety to find out if they mammogram is normal or not,” Scott Wise, lead interpreting physician at Penn State Health Community Medical Group said.

Both new facilities are in partnership with Highmark Health.