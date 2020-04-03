Penn State Hershey Med workers told to reuse face masks for 7 days, store in paper bags amid shortage

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — As we cover the COVID-19 pandemic at every angle for you, we’re hearing for the first time from a midstate healthcare worker on the front lines of the crisis.

She works at Penn State Health Hershey Medical Center and emailed ABC27 saying masks are being re-used for days on end.

We aren’t naming her at her request, but she says the shortage of equipment is putting employee and patient health at risk.

“I don’t think patients out there that might come into the hospital, that are sick, know that this is what’s going on,” she said. “I don’t think people are aware of the real facts that are going on in our hospitals. The truth needs to be heard, why not from somebody that’s there?”

She says Penn State Health isn’t doing enough to protect employees or patients.

“We have 15 patients as of right now that are positive for this and nobody’s allowed to change their mask,” she said. “I don’t like not being able to go to my job because I wanna take care of people, but our employers are not providing us enough protection to do so.”

She says workers are re-using masks for seven different working days that are 12 hours long, and are told to store them in a dry paper bag to prevent damage and minimize handling.

Penn State Health confirms that is their policy right now, citing supply chain challenges.

But our worker says, that answer isn’t good enough.

“We’ve never been in this situation and I get that, but I should still be safe at my job,” she said.

Andy Carter, with the Hospital & Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania, says the shortage will likely only get worse.

“Hospitals are reporting that over the next three to seven days we’re gonna be in a situation where we don’t have enough masks and face shields and the like,” Carter said.

With hospitals in overdrive, Penn State Health is offering face shields to wear over masks for employees with direct patient contact. But our worker is worried about the constant re-using of gear.

“We’re just cross contaminating everything from the previous person,” she said. “Our employers are responsible to keep us safe, while we’re doing the work that we’re doing and it’s not safe.”

Penn State Health released a statement to ABC27 explaining their personal protective equipment (PPE) shortage: