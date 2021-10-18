Penn State University Police investigating alleged sexual assault on Harrisburg campus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State University Police are looking into a report of a sexual assault that occurred on Friday, Oct. 15 at the Penn State Harrisburg campus.

According to police, the assault happened at 11:00 p.m. in a residence hall on campus. The victim said they were sexually assaulted by someone they knew.

University Police first received the report from a “third-party” on Monday, Oct. 18 at 4:15 p.m.

This is an ongoing investigation. abc27 will provide updates as they become available.