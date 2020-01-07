1  of  62
PennDOT advises caution for snowy commute

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — More than 300 trucks travel along District 8 roadways during the evening and overnight hours.

To help keep roadways​ safe, PennDOT spokesman Mike Crochunis says their drivers will monitor problem spots during their shifts.

“Road safety remains top priority,” he said. “We will do what we can to keep roads in good shape and that includes on and off-ramps.”​

Crochunis says it is important that drivers do their part to keep the roadways safe during the snowfall and precipitation event.

“People need​ to remember to keep a safe distance between cars and remember to slow down when entering an intersection because ​other cars are in the area during possible slick driving conditions,” Crochunis said.

He says making sure roads and bridges are in good shape for the morning traffic remains a top priority during the overnight​ shift.

