PennDOT closing driver license, photo centers for New Year’s holiday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Monday, that all driver license and photo centers, including the Riverfront Office Center in Harrisburg, will be closed Friday, January 1, 2021, in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday.
Additionally, the Riverfront Office Center in Harrisburg will close at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 31.
Customers can still obtain a wide variety of driver and vehicle products and services online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website.
Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and there are no additional fees for using online services.
