PennDOT Driver License Centers in yellow phase counties closed for Memorial Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -– PennDOT announced that all reopened driver license and photo centers located in yellow phase counties will be closed Saturday, May 23, through Monday, May 25, for the Memorial Day holiday.

All red phase county driver license and photo centers remain closed.

Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov.

Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates. There are no additional fees for using online services.

Visit dmv.pa.gov/ for more information.

