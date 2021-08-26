PennDOT: Drivers using I-81 bridge in Harrisburg should expect delays this weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Traffic on the I-81 northbound George N. Wade Memorial Bridge will be restricted to one lane on Saturday, August 28 as road crews repair joints and deck spalls between the Enola/Marysville Exit in Cumberland County and the Front Street Exit in Dauphin County.

The right and center lanes of the bridge, which spans the Susquehanna River, will be closed between the exits from approximately 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., while the left lane remains open.

Motorists should expect delays, seek alternative routes or plan for additional travel time. Drivers are reminded to stay alert for operations, obey work zone signs and use caution when driving through work zones.

The law requires drivers approaching an emergency response area to move over to a further lane or slow to a speed of no more than 20 MPH less than the posted speed limit.

