PennDOT implementing lane restrictions on I-83 northbound

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced a lane restriction will be implemented this Sunday night in the work zone on northbound Interstate 83 between Exit 22 (North George Street/Route 181) and Locust Lane in Manchester Township, York County.

Northbound I-83 will be restricted to a single lane from 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, to 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, while construction is underway.

The construction is part of a larger project to relocate the existing on-ramp from North George Street to northbound I-83 and construct a sound wall along the ramp.

Improvements include removing the existing ramp from North George Street to northbound I-83 and relocating it across from Skyview Drive, installing a new traffic signal at North George Street and Skyview Drive, and an additional traffic signal at the intersection of North George Street and the northbound I-83 off-ramp.

Construction crews will also resurface North George Street from the I-3 overpass to just north of Skyview Drive, and I-83 from North George Street to the Locust Lane overpass, as well as other miscellaneous construction activities.

Work is expected to be completed by October of 2022.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.