PennDOT invites the public to comment on I-83 South Bridge reconstruction and toll project

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT is inviting the public to comment on the I-83 South Bridge replacement project. PennDOT says the bridge no longer meets current design standards and needs to be upgraded, but that will require funding.

PennDOT is planning to pay for it with a toll, which is causing some pushback. PennDOT is considering a $1-$2 toll to pay for it.

Representative Dawn Keefer has spoken in opposition to the proposed funding. She says many people use the bridge daily to get to and from work and it will turn into a fee many can’t afford it. She is encouraging residents to get involved.

“I encourage all of them to come out, speak out, get on record, get their voices heard, ask for them to explore other options, but if everyone sits silently this is just going to steamroll through and we’re going to end up with a toll on there,” Rep. Dawn Keefer said.

PennDOT argues the proposed toll is actually the fairest way to fund the project.

PennDOT is hosting an open house for the project. Participants will have the opportunity to learn more about the project and speak with members of the project team. The public can drop by any time during the open house at their convenience. The public open house dates, times, and locations are:

Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021

1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Harrisburg Mall, 3501 Paxton St, Harrisburg, PA 17111

First Floor across from Wells Fargo Bank

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021

1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Penn Harris Hotel, 1150 Camp Hill Bypass, Camp Hill, PA 17011 (Formerly the Radisson)