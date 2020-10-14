PennDOT looking to fill openings for winter season

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Although snow hasn’t begun to trickle in just yet, that hasn’t stopped PennDOT from getting the word out about winter job openings.

PennDOT District 8 covers several Midstate counties and right now only less than half of its positions are taken. The department is looking to fill 98 temporary jobs for the winter season but say it’s a good opportunity to grow.

Top News