PennDOT looking to fill winter job openings

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Midstate could see some snow Wednesday morning and PennDOT still needs more seasonal workers.

PennDOT says it needs to fill a little under half it’s available winter positions. The biggest need is in York and Lancaster Counties. Temporary positions will be needed all winter, not just during a snow storm.

“What it really does for us is helps us in terms of a prolonged snow event or icing event, whatever it might be and helps us to be able to give our guys a little bit of a break,” said Fritzi Schreffler, spokesperson for PennDOT.

PennDOT says temporary positions are not just for CDL drivers but welders, mechanics, and dispatch operators.

If interested, you can apply here.