PennDOT prepares for snow

PennDOT is gearing up for snow that is expected this week.

Right now, the agency is waiting for a more solid forecast but trucks and equipment hit the streets Wednesday for some test runs.

If rain falls first, spokesman Mike Crochunis says crews will wait to lay salt or brine so it isn't washed away.

With an already-cold ground, he says creating an initial bond will be crucial for PennDOT's drivers.

"In South Central PA we have 310 trucks that cover this region. So we have an eight county region. I think there are 42 or 43 in Dauphin County," said Crochunis.

A wet summer delayed the re-paving of damaged roads -- changing how PennDOT approaches this winter season

"So now we are paving into November with a different oil mixtures and things like that, it just changes the way we work," said Crochunis.

As the first storm nears, PennDOT is still looking to fill empty CDL driver positions.The agency usually hires 148 seasonal temporary operators. It only has 84 right now. The shortage could affect operations.

