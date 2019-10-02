PennDOT reminds Pennsylvanians REAL ID will be enforced one year from now

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT reminds customers that in one year, on October 1, 2020, federal enforcement of the REAL ID Act will begin at airports and secure federal facilities nationwide.

Beginning next year federally-accepted form of identification, such as a REAL ID, a U.S. Passport or military ID, must be used to board a commercial flight or visit a secure federal building.

REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and photo ID cards have been available since March 2019.

“We are pleased that so many Pennsylvanians have been proactive, and have chosen to get their REAL ID,” said Secretary of Transportation Leslie S. Richards. “We encourage our customers who are interested but haven’t yet obtained one to start the process now.”

Federal regulations require that to be issued a REAL ID-compliant product, PennDOT must verify the below documents:

Proof of Identity: Original or certified copy of a birth certificate filed with the State Office of Vital Records/Statistics with a raised seal/embossed or valid, unexpired, U.S. Passport;

Proof of Social Security Number: Social security card, in current legal name;

Two Proofs of Current, Physical PA Address: Current, unexpired PA driver’s license or identification card, vehicle registration or a utility bill with the same name and address; and

Proof of all Legal Name Changes (if applicable): Certified marriage certificate(s) issued by the County Court for each marriage, court order(s) approving a change in legal name, or amended birth certificate issued by the State Office of Vital Records/Statistics

More info about REAL ID and document requirements can be found on the Document Check page of the PennDOT website: www.dmv.pa.gov/realid