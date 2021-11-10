PennDOT seeks public’s comments on future Market Street Bridge rehabilitation project

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Plans to rehabilitate the Route 3012 Market Street Bridge are in the works and PennDOT invites the public to view an online plan display and upcoming open house for the project.

The bridge spans the Susquehanna River between the City of Harrisburg in Dauphin County, and Front Street in Wormleysburg in Cumberland County. A project overview, project display, and ways to provide comments are now available on the project’s website.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

According to PennDOT, the construction, which is scheduled to begin in 2024, will include arch rehabilitation, replacement of the deck and sidewalks on the eastern bridge, and construction of a new deck and beams on the western bridge.

“The purpose of the project is to maintain safe and efficient multimodal connectivity across the Susquehanna River between Harrisburg and the West Shore communities, as well as access to City Island and its amenities,” PennDOT said in a released statement.

Comments on the project will be accepted until Dec. 22, 2021. The open house will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 7, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kinsley Hall.

To view the project’s website and give comments, visit the page by clicking here.