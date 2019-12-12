PennDOT to activate new signals on Route 283 at turnpike interchange

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT planned to fully activate new traffic signals on Route 283 at the turnpike interchange in Lower Swatara Township.

Full activation was scheduled for Thursday at 8 p.m. The signals previously were in temporary flash mode to allow travelers to adjust to a new configuration at the interchange.

The new configuration allows drivers traveling west on Route 283 to make a left turn onto a new ramp leading to the turnpike.

The old ramp to the turnpike, which required traffic to make a right turn off Route 283 westbound, will be closed once the new signals are fully activated.

This work is part of an $89.4 million project to rebuild six miles of Route 283. The overall project is scheduled for completion next year.