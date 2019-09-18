PennDOT to receive grant money to test safe integration of ADS

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced nearly $60 million in federal grant funding to eight projects in seven states to test the safe integration of automated driving systems (ADS) on our nation’s roadways.

Pennsylvania was one of the seven states to receive grant money. PennDOT will receive $8,409,444 to explore safe integration of ADS into work zones by examining connectivity, visibility, and high-definition mapping technologies.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) announced that these grants aim to gather significant safety data to inform rulemaking and foster collaboration amongst state and local government and private partners.

“The Department is awarding $60 million in grant funding to test the safe integration of automated vehicles into America’s transportation system while ensuring that legitimate concerns about safety, security, and privacy are addressed,” said Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

Secretary Chao made the announcement at the Federal Highway Administration Research Showcase, an event promoting the importance of research and innovation in transportation.

Grant awards are contingent upon compliance with all relevant federal regulations. For more information on the applications received, visit www.dot.gov/av/grants.