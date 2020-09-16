PennDOT to resume issuing REAL ID’s

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Wednesday that it has resumed issuing REAL ID’s at Drivers License Centers that have reopened throughout the state.

PennDOT paused issuing the ID’s in March due to the government-ordered shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the pause in issuing ID’s, the federal Department of Homeland Security postponed the enforcement date for REAL ID from October 1, 2020 to October 1, 2021.

REAL ID is optional in Pennsylvania. There is no requirement that any resident obtain a REAL ID.

Customers can obtain a REAL ID by presenting documents for verification and processing at any driver license center. Federal regulations require that to be issued a REAL ID-compliant product, PennDOT must verify the below documents:

Proof of Identity: Examples include an original or certified copy of a birth certificate filed with the State Office of Vital Records/Statistics with a raised seal/embossed or valid, unexpired, U.S. Passport;

Examples include an original or certified copy of a birth certificate filed with the State Office of Vital Records/Statistics with a raised seal/embossed or valid, unexpired, U.S. Passport; Proof of Social Security Number: Social security card, in current legal name;

Two Proofs of Current, Physical PA Address: Examples include a current, unexpired PA driver’s license or identification card, vehicle registration or a utility bill with the same name and address; and

Proof of all Legal Name Changes (if a current legal name is different than what is reflected on proof of identity document): Examples include a certified marriage certificate(s) issued by the County Court for each marriage, court order(s) approving a change in legal name or an amended birth certificate issued by the State Office of Vital Records/Statistics. If current name is the same as what is reflected on proof of identity document (usually birth certificate or passport), a customer does not need to show proof of legal name changes.

Customers can also order a REAL ID through PennDOT’s website if they have been pre-verified.