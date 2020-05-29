PennDOT to set beams on I-83 NB Bridge over Valley Road in Lower Paxton Township

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A PennDOT contractor is scheduled to set four new bridge beams on the structure that carries Interstate 83 northbound over Valley Road east of the City of Harrisburg in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County.

Lane restrictions will be in place on I-83 northbound over Valley Road from approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, to 6 a.m. June 3, so the bridge beams can be set.

State Police will conduct multiple rolling roadblocks between 5 and 15 minutes long on I-83 northbound between midnight and 5 a.m. for crews to safely set four approximately 140-foot long reinforced concrete bridge beams on the structure that carries I-83 northbound over Valley Road.

Then, on the night of Wednesday, June 3, the contractor will set the sign structure over the interstate. There will be rolling stoppages in both directions between midnight and 5 a.m.

Two lanes of traffic in each direction of I-83 will be maintained during daylight hours throughout the project.

Drivers are reminded to be alert, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.

For more information on projects occurring visit projects.penndot.gov.