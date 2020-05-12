PennDOT to use existing photos for drivers license, identification card renewals

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, PennDOT says they will use existing photos on file for customers renewing their driver’s license and identification cards.

All PennDOT customers who renew their driver’s license or photo ID card online or through the mail will receive a new product using the most recent photo of that individual that exists in PennDOT’s system.

They say no camera cards will be issued to these customers, and they will receive their new product by mail within 15 days. However, individuals who renewed their product on or before May 10, will receive a camera card in the mail and will need to visit a PennDOT Photo License Center to obtain an updated photo.

The renewal process is complete when the final product is received.

“Using a customer’s existing photo will help limit the number of people in our driver and photo license centers, and by extension, help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19,” said Acting PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “This new process is not only a convenience, but it will help to keep our customers and staff safe.”

PennDOT says non-commercial driver’s license and photo ID cardholders can renew products online, if there are no corrections or changes other than a change of address, by visiting dmv.pa.gov. Both non-commercial and commercial drivers can renew their products through the mail.

Expiration dates on driver’s licenses, photo ID cards, learner’s permits, and camera cards scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020, through May 31, 2020, have been extended until June 30, 2020.

The issuance of REAL ID is currently suspended as a mitigation effort in preventing the spread of COVID-19. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the REAL ID enforcement deadline until October 1, 2021.

Driver and vehicle online services at dmv.pa.gov are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; and driver license and photo ID duplicates. There are no additional fees for using online services.