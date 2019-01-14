PennDOT worker injured in crash while helping stranded motorist

Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - A PennDOT employee is recovering from injuries he recieved after his parked vehicle was hit by another car.

Pennsylvania State Police said Marcus Lamanna was helping a stranded motorist on the left shoulder of the ramp on Route 22 to Interstate 81 North shortly after 9:30 Monday morning.

A PennDOT spokeswoman said Lamanna was about the leave the scene when one of his co-workers spotted the aproaching car and warned Lamanna. Lamanna was able to dive into his truck before the collission.

Pennsylvania State Police said a vehicle driven by Leamsy Gonzalez left the road and hit Lamanna's truck.

The PennDOT spokeswoman said Lamanna was treated at the hospital and is expected to be OK.

A 3-year-old child in Gonzalez's vehicle was also injured. His condition is not know.

Gonzalez was cited for driving at unsafe speeds.