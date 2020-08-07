Pennsylvania Auditor General pledges term limits ahead of general election

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Term limits are not a new concept, although a candidate in one of the hottest congressional races is making his own pledge.

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, the Democrat in the 10th Congressional District which sits in York, Cumberland and Dauphin counties, promised to introduce legislation limiting House members to five, two-year terms.

Whether it passes or not, DePasquale says, he would live by it and step down after 10 years, if elected. He is looking to unseat incumbent Republican Scott Perry who is seeking his fifth term in Congress.

Perry’s campaign said in response to DePasquale’s comments:

“Eugene DePasquale advocating for term limits after spending his entire career in politics is laughable. This is the same career politician who even ran for two offices at the same time and had his auditor general budget slashed by the state legislature because he was using taxpayer dollars to advance his personal political ambitions. Eugene DePasquale is literally the last person who has any credibility talking about term limits.”

Top Stories: