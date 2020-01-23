Pennsylvania Auto Show underway at the Farm Show Complex

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Whether you are in the market for a new vehicle, want to check out the latest in automotive technology, or just love that new car smell, the 2020 Pennsylvania Auto Show is the place to be.

At the Auto Show, visitors will see hundreds of new cars, trucks, SUVs, motorcycles, and so much more. The Auto Show transforms the PA Farm Show Complex and Expo Center into an automotive showroom.

Guests at the 2020 Auto Show can check out the newest models with the latest technology, vote their favorite supercar, and register to win a vehicle valued at over $25,000 and other great giveaways.

Saturday and Sunday are family days with free entertainment, games, and activities.

Admission is $10 for adults, $6 for seniors (62 and older), $6 for active military and students (with ID). Children 12 and younger are admitted for free when accompanied by an adult.

The Auto Show begins Thursday, January 23 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. January 24 and 25, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, January 26, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information can be found online at autoshowharrisburg.com.